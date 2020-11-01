Cool Kids Colorado is a locally owned boutique where you can find new(Retail) and Very Gently used Clothing, Games, Toys, Sporting Equipment and Gear for babies to big teens!
Here, we are proud to raise the healthiest NAE (no antibiotics ever) beef where every part of the steer is utilized. From the savory steaks for us humans, to the tasty bones for our pets, to the hides that we tan – nothing goes to waste.
Delicious and fresh smoked pork, brisket, and other items that will make your mouth water.
The Blue River Bistro is a lively, eclectic-American restaurant serving hand-crafted cocktails and artisanal wines. Our food and drink feature fresh ingredients, inspired by seasonal progression, always delivered with elegant style and grace.
Located at the West Lionshead Plaza Bus Stop in the Concert Hall Plaza Building we are Vail Colorado’s only full service diner serving Breakfast All Day and Lunch after 11:30AM daily during the Winter and Summer seasons.
Classic coffee shop beverages in a casual space with an array of prepared baked goods & sandwiches.
Specializing in European Flavored House-made Baked Goods, Cakes, Paninis, Chlebícky & more.
P.E.101 is a luxury boutique with edgy, chic, and modern fashion for your lifestyle and body type.
Visit our store during normal business hours or let us bring a private shopping experience to you in store or virtually. We also offer care packages, local delivery or curbside pickup.
The Vail Valley's Newest Retail & Consignment Shop.
Offering great prices on gently used merchandise. From basic T's and Jeans to top Lines and designers Therory, DVF, Tiffany's Louis Vuitton and everything in between.
We have not forgotten our roots and our long reputation as a great Irish pub & sports bar. We have an incredible selection of Colorado and imported brews on tap – where else can you get a slow-poured Guinness served just right?
We take great pride in the culture, environment and overall dining experience here at Dos and are happy to see that pride reflected in our committed staff and seasonal and local community of patrons. We hope that the next time you're in Keystone, you join us!
We offer Curbside carry-out or Take out. Fatty's also has a heated tent for in-person dinning.
We are here to help you with your real estate needs and will adhere to the current state guidelines. All of our real estate brokers are trained to help with the transaction process in an online manner. We have been in business for 50 years, give us a call for your real estate needs.
We are home to locally sourced upscale comfort food, happy hours featuring Colorado beers, wines and spirits, and a prime location overlooking breathtaking views of the stunning
Mt. Quandary.
Q Boutique offers a beautiful selection of clothing, jewelry and accessories for men and women. We can work with you in person or via FaceTime to view our offerings.
Specializing in Southern Comfort food that is made from scratch and ready to Grab n' Go from our storefront located in Edwards Riverwalk (next to the Bookworm). We also offer dietary-restrictive dishes (vegan, GF, vegetarian, paleo, etc), catering, holiday menus, and custom-orders available!
Art To-Go Programs and Kits are available through Alpine Arts Center! Visit our website for details and scheduling:
• Virtual Classes & Videos
• To-Go Art Kits
• Paint Pottery To-Go
• Online Art Supply Store
• Virtual Events and Team Building
BBQ Ramen, Korean Apps & cocktails 11-8pm daily on heated patio (last seating at 7pm)
Pick up/delivery: Ramen, Family Meals & cocktails 11-8pm daily
*Family Meals must be pre-ordered 24 hours in advance.
Retail open at both locations 11am daily. Tastings available on Airport Rd location.
At Red Buffalo Cafe, we continually strive to make your perfect drink. Our professionally trained baristas, certified by the Specialty Coffee Association of America, Baristas Guild of America, and International Specialty Coffee Association are always learning and perfecting their craft.
We use the freshest ingredients to create unique, gourmet Breakfast and Lunch options, delivered in the fastest time possible!
Patio is open with heaters! Delivery available daily from 4-8pm, weather permitting.
Take-out / delivery specials:
25% off all food and bottles of wine, $40 three-course dinner for two, $6 mules, margaritas, Tree Line bloody mary's, $10 handcrafted cocktails, 2 for $20 bottles of Ava Grace wine
TO-GO BBQ & Beer is available!
We have limited patio seating with 6 brand new fire pits to keep you warm if you decide to dine "in."
Please contact us at 970-668-2337 to place your to go order!
Thanks for supporting local & hope we can have you dining inside again soon!
We are a locally owned and operated retail boutique and full-service floral studio The Riverwalk at Edwards. We custom design fresh flower arrangements for pick-up or delivery throughout the Vail Valley. Our retail store is filled with holiday decor, home accessories, gifts and plants!
NY style pizza, CO freshness. 10% off all first time online orders via our website. Stay safe, EAT PIZZA!
Featuring a variety of pizzas, pasta, subs, salads and desserts available for take out or delivery. We also feature a variety of homemade gluten free and vegetarian options.
The Log Cabin Cafe has been a local and tourist favorite for breakfast and lunch for over 55 years. The Log Cabin serves the classic diner food with a Colorado twist! We offer the mountain diner experience in Frisco Colorado.
The Finest Ingredients. Our rice is the finest quality US short grain. We use brown rice oil for its exceptional taste and multiple health benefits. All sauces are the chef's own, based on tradition and creativity. Our fish is fresh, safe, sustainable, wild-caught and environmentally friendly.
Featuring naturally raised beef & game, sustainably caught seafood, and our great Colorado produce in season, chef Michael Halpin's menu reflects his passion for all that's fresh, uncomplicated, and above all, great tasting. Full menu, wine, beer & cocktails available To Go!
New Pick Up Window, New Fire Pit Patio Waiting Area. Just stop by or call
Come enjoy the authentic flavors of Mexico at Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, a locals' favorite since 1981. We are currently offering our full menu for curbside takeout & delivery, as well as new DIY Nacho & Taco kits, and big batch margaritas, so you can Fiesta with your Family at Home!
Beaver Run has the best mountainside decks in Breck with slopeside dining at the base of Peak 9 serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Spencer’s: Dinner takeout
Coppertop Cafe: Breakfast, lunch & apres food takeout
Skywalk Deli & Market: Grab & Go
Outdoor BBQ: Daily - weather permitting