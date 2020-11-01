High Country To Go Logo
We’re In This Together Colorado…

It is more important now than ever that we support local business. During these unprecedented times in Colorado, we must come together as one community to virtually interact and support one another! On this site, you will find a variety of companies in the mountain communities that are open for take-out, delivery, and online ordering business – in their own local government compliance way! Thank you for visiting and happy searching!

In good health,
AlwaysMountainTime Logo
AlwaysMountainTime, LLC - Colorado

Cool Kids Colorado

Services Offered:
Online Ordering Icon
M-F 11am-5pm, Sat 10pm-5pm, Sun 12pm-5pm

Cool Kids Colorado is a locally owned boutique where you can find new(Retail) and Very Gently used Clothing, Games, Toys, Sporting Equipment and Gear for babies to big teens!

275 Main Street Garnet Bldg., Suite C-110 Edwards, CO 81632
eagleshopping

E3 Chophouse

Services Offered:
Takeout Icon
7 Days a Week

Here, we are proud to raise the healthiest NAE (no antibiotics ever) beef where every part of the steer is utilized. From the savory steaks for us humans, to the tasty bones for our pets, to the hides that we tan – nothing goes to waste.

701 Yampa Street Steamboat Springs, CO 80477
yampa-valley

Hickory House Ribs

Services Offered:
Takeout Icon
M-Su 8am-2:30pm & 5pm-9pm

Delicious and fresh smoked pork, brisket, and other items that will make your mouth water.

 

730 W. Main Street Aspen, CO 81611
roaring-fork

Blue River Bistro

Services Offered:
Takeout IconOnline Ordering IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
M-Su 11am-9:30pm

The Blue River Bistro is a lively, eclectic-American restaurant serving hand-crafted cocktails and artisanal wines. Our food and drink feature fresh ingredients, inspired by seasonal progression, always delivered with elegant style and grace.

305 N Main St Breckenridge, CO 80424
summit

The Little Diner

Services Offered:
Takeout Icon
M-Su 7am-2pm

Located at the West Lionshead Plaza Bus Stop in the Concert Hall Plaza Building we are Vail Colorado’s only full service diner serving Breakfast All Day and Lunch after 11:30AM daily during the Winter and Summer seasons.

616 West Lionshead Circle Vail, CO 81657
eagle

Mom's Baking Co

Services Offered:
Takeout IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
Tues-Su 8am-2pm

Classic coffee shop beverages in a casual space with an array of prepared baked goods & sandwiches.
Specializing in European Flavored House-made Baked Goods, Cakes, Paninis, Chlebícky & more.

100 N Main St Suite #214 Breckenridge, CO 80424
summit

PE101

Services Offered:
Delivery IconOnline Ordering IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
M-Sat 10am-6pm Su 12pm-5pm

P.E.101 is a luxury boutique with edgy, chic, and modern fashion for your lifestyle and body type.
Visit our store during normal business hours or let us bring a private shopping experience to you in store or virtually. We also offer care packages, local delivery or curbside pickup.

225 Main Street, Suite C-107 Edwards, CO 81632
eagle

Remix

Services Offered:
Online Ordering IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
M-Su 10am-6pm

The Vail Valley's Newest Retail & Consignment Shop.
Offering great prices on gently used merchandise. From basic T's and Jeans to top Lines and designers Therory, DVF, Tiffany's Louis Vuitton and everything in between.

137 Main Street C102 Edwards, CO 81632
eagle

Randi's Grill & Pub

Services Offered:
Takeout Icon
Sun-Thur 8am-9pm, Fri-Sat 8am-10pm

We have not forgotten our roots and our long reputation as a great Irish pub & sports bar. We have an incredible selection of Colorado and imported brews on tap – where else can you get a slow-poured Guinness served just right?

78521 US-40 Winter Park, CO 80482
grand

Dos Locos Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Services Offered:
Takeout IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
M-Su 2pm-9pm

We take great pride in the culture, environment and overall dining experience here at Dos and are happy to see that pride reflected in our committed staff and seasonal and local community of patrons. We hope that the next time you're in Keystone, you join us! 

22869 US-6 Keystone, Colorado 80435
summit

Fatty's

Services Offered:
Takeout IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
M-Su 11am-9pm

We offer Curbside carry-out or Take out. Fatty's also has a heated tent for in-person dinning.

106 S Ridge Street Breckenridge, CO 80424
summit

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties

Services Offered:
Online Ordering Icon
M-Su 9am-7pm

We are here to help you with your real estate needs and will adhere to the current state guidelines. All of our real estate brokers are trained to help with the transaction process in an online manner. We have been in business for 50 years, give us a call for your real estate needs.

511 E Lionshead Circle Vail, CO 81657
eaglesummit

Myla Rose Saloon

Services Offered:
Takeout IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
Th-F 3pm-9pm, Sat-Sun 11am-9pm

We are home to locally sourced upscale comfort food, happy hours featuring Colorado beers, wines and spirits, and a prime location overlooking breathtaking views of the stunning
Mt. Quandary.

4192 Hwy 9 Breckenridge, CO 80424
summit

Q Boutique

Services Offered:
Takeout Icon
M-Sa 10a-5p

Q Boutique offers a beautiful selection of clothing, jewelry and accessories for men and women. We can work with you in person or via FaceTime to view our offerings.

175 Main St. Unit C106 Riverwalk Edwards, CO 81632
eagle

Lauren's Kitchen

Services Offered:
Takeout Icon
M-F 11a-5p, Sat 12p-5p, Closed Sundays

Specializing in Southern Comfort food that is made from scratch and ready to Grab n' Go from our storefront located in Edwards Riverwalk (next to the Bookworm). We also offer dietary-restrictive dishes (vegan, GF, vegetarian, paleo, etc), catering, holiday menus, and custom-orders available!

275 MAIN ST UNIT C-106 Edwards, CO 81632
eagle

Alpine Arts Center

Services Offered:
Takeout Icon
Tu-Sa 11am-6pm, Sun 12pm-5pm

Art To-Go Programs and Kits are available through Alpine Arts Center! Visit our website for details and scheduling:
• Virtual Classes & Videos
• To-Go Art Kits
• Paint Pottery To-Go
• Online Art Supply Store
• Virtual Events and Team Building

280 Main St. C-101 Edwards, CO 81632
eagle

Breckenridge Distillery

Services Offered:
Takeout IconDelivery IconOnline Ordering IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
M-Su 11am-8pm

BBQ Ramen, Korean Apps & cocktails 11-8pm daily on heated patio (last seating at 7pm)
Pick up/delivery: Ramen, Family Meals & cocktails 11-8pm daily
*Family Meals must be pre-ordered 24 hours in advance.
Retail open at both locations 11am daily. Tastings available on Airport Rd location.

1925 Airport Rd. Breckenridge, CO 80424
summit

Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea

Services Offered:
Takeout IconOnline Ordering IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
M-F 6:30am-3pm

At Red Buffalo Cafe, we continually strive to make your perfect drink. Our professionally trained baristas, certified by the Specialty Coffee Association of America, Baristas Guild of America, and International Specialty Coffee Association are always learning and perfecting their craft.

358 Blue River Pkwy. Silverthorne, CO 80498
summit

Breckfast

Services Offered:
Takeout IconDelivery IconOnline Ordering Icon
M-Su 8am-2pm

We use the freshest ingredients to create unique, gourmet Breakfast and Lunch options, delivered in the fastest time possible!

500 South Main Street STE 1R Breckenridge, CO 80424
summit

Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails

Services Offered:
Takeout IconDelivery IconOnline Ordering IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
M-F 12PM-8PM, Sat-Sun 10AM-8PM

Patio is open with heaters! Delivery available daily from 4-8pm, weather permitting.
Take-out / delivery specials:
25% off all food and bottles of wine, $40 three-course dinner for two, $6 mules, margaritas, Tree Line bloody mary's, $10 handcrafted cocktails, 2 for $20 bottles of Ava Grace wine

246- Y Rainbow Drive Silverthorne, CO 80498
summit

Highside Brewing

Services Offered:
Takeout IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
Sun-Thurs 11:30am-7pm Fri-Sat 11:30am-8pm

TO-GO BBQ & Beer is available!
We have limited patio seating with 6 brand new fire pits to keep you warm if you decide to dine "in."
Please contact us at 970-668-2337 to place your to go order!
Thanks for supporting local & hope we can have you dining inside again soon!

720 E Main St. Frisco, CO 80443
summit

Vintage Magnolia

Services Offered:
Delivery Icon
M-Sa 9am-5pm

We are a locally owned and operated retail boutique and full-service floral studio The Riverwalk at Edwards. We custom design fresh flower arrangements for pick-up or delivery throughout the Vail Valley. Our retail store is filled with holiday decor, home accessories, gifts and plants!

128 Main Street Unit C-3 Edwards, CO 81632
eagle

The Corner Slice

Services Offered:
Takeout IconDelivery IconOnline Ordering IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
M-Su 12pm-10pm

NY style pizza, CO freshness. 10% off all first time online orders via our website. Stay safe, EAT PIZZA!

635 Lincoln Ave Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
yampa-valley

Peppino’s Pizza & Subs

Services Offered:
Takeout IconDelivery IconOnline Ordering IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
Thurs-Mon 3pm-9:30pm

Featuring a variety of pizzas, pasta, subs, salads and desserts available for take out or delivery. We also feature a variety of homemade gluten free and vegetarian options.

610 Main St Frisco, CO 80443
summit

The Log Cabin Cafe

Services Offered:
Takeout IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
M-Su 7am -2:30pm

The Log Cabin Cafe has been a local and tourist favorite for breakfast and lunch for over 55 years. The Log Cabin serves the classic diner food with a Colorado twist! We offer the mountain diner experience in Frisco Colorado.

121 Main Street Frisco, CO 80443
summit

Mountain Flying Fish

Services Offered:
Takeout IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
Tue-Sat 4pm-8pm

The Finest Ingredients. Our rice is the finest quality US short grain. We use brown rice oil for its exceptional taste and multiple health benefits. All sauces are the chef's own, based on tradition and creativity. Our fish is fresh, safe, sustainable, wild-caught and environmentally friendly.

500 S. Main St. Breckenridge, CO 80424
summit

Hearthstone Restaurant

Services Offered:
Takeout IconOnline Ordering IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
M-Su 4pm-8pm

Featuring naturally raised beef & game, sustainably caught seafood, and our great Colorado produce in season, chef Michael Halpin's menu reflects his passion for all that's fresh, uncomplicated, and above all, great tasting. Full menu, wine, beer & cocktails available To Go!

130 S Ridge St Breckenridge, CO 80424
summit

Dillon Dam Brewery

Services Offered:
Takeout IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
Mon-Thu 11:30am-9:30pm, Fri-Sun 11 am-9:30 pm

New Pick Up Window, New Fire Pit Patio Waiting Area. Just stop by or call

100 Little Dam St Dillon, CO 80435
summit

Mi Casa

Services Offered:
Takeout IconDelivery IconOnline Ordering IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
M-Su 11:30am-8:00pm

Come enjoy the authentic flavors of Mexico at Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, a locals' favorite since 1981. We are currently offering our full menu for curbside takeout & delivery, as well as new DIY Nacho & Taco kits, and big batch margaritas, so you can Fiesta with your Family at Home!

600 S Park Ave Breckenridge, CO 80424
summit

Beaver Run Resort

Services Offered:
Takeout IconCurbside Pick Up Icon
M-Su 7am-8pm

Beaver Run has the best mountainside decks in Breck with slopeside dining at the base of Peak 9 serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Spencer’s: Dinner takeout
Coppertop Cafe: Breakfast, lunch & apres food takeout
Skywalk Deli & Market: Grab & Go
Outdoor BBQ: Daily - weather permitting

620 Village Road Breckenridge, CO 80424
summit

